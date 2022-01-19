Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.
DH stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
