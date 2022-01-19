Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00306712 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.