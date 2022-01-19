DEJAVE Reaches Market Cap of $101,980.85 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $38.70 or 0.00091111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $101,980.85 and $5.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

