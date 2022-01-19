Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,108 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.86.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.