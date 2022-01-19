Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,325 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $2,664,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.03.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 600,195 shares of company stock worth $97,996,255 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,463. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

