Delta Investment Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,968 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 41,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 88,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 65,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 25,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

