Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

