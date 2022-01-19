DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00327495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007936 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.01 or 0.01094286 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

