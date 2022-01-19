DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $41,490.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.