Dero One Day Volume Reaches $966,244.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $113.23 million and approximately $966,244.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $10.17 or 0.00024337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.20 or 0.07430851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00328315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00884493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074268 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.00478793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00262241 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,134,163 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

