Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.23) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.82 ($8.88).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, reaching €7.40 ($8.40). The stock had a trading volume of 481,791 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.23. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

