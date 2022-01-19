Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Target Price to $44.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

SEM opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

