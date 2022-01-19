Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.91 ($182.86).

DB1 has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €0.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday, reaching €156.20 ($177.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.77. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($173.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €145.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

