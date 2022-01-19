Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.98

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 139452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.