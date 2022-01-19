Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 0.9%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.08 ($60.32) and last traded at €53.72 ($61.05). Approximately 2,152,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.20 ($61.59).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

