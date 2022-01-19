Devery (EVE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,337.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $66,091.95 and approximately $4,337.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

