DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHCA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 401,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 13.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 556,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DHCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,813. DHC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

