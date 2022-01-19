Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 835,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $774.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

