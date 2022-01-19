DIGG Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $39,288.26 or 0.93135255 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $106,007.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

