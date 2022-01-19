Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,203.30

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $492,203.30 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00484029 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

