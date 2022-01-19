Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256,848.90

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $256,848.90 and approximately $409.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.53 or 0.07438267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00330720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00883536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00074079 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00483133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00261139 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,277,263 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

