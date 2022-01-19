Digitex City (DGTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded flat against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

