Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

