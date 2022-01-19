Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $47.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00148042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

