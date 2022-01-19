Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the average daily volume of 319 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 336.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 114.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 145,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,347. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

