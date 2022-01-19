Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

DFS stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. 2,900,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

