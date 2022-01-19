district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.10

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $61.37 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

DNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.