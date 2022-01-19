Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.03

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 5272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Diversey alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Diversey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.