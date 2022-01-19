DMScript Trading 50.2% Lower Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $84,024.50 and approximately $507.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

