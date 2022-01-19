DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of DCGO opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62.

