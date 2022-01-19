DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.12

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 6327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Get DocGo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.