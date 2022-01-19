Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 6,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,133. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.