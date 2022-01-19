Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.21

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.21 and traded as high as C$71.48. Domtar shares last traded at C$71.48, with a volume of 1,772 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 6.2099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

