Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $523.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.90%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

