Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $37.63

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $36.72. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 454 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

