DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $38,784.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,806.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.00889024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00264097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

