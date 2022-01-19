DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 7.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. 1,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 79.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

