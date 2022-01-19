Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $73.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.