DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 92 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.