DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $84.75 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2,847.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,904 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $84,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 88.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 133.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $324.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

