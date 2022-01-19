DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 147,461 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,461 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Intuit worth $334,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $537.82 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.82 and its 200 day moving average is $579.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

