Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.18 or 0.07420187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,756.22 or 0.99845556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

