DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $9.33 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $9.33 or 0.00022098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $401,033.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.