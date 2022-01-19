DuckDaoDime Market Cap Hits $10.19 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $392,450.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $9.82 or 0.00023442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

