Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 147,020 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,020 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.17% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

