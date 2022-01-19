Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €40.40 ($45.91) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

ETR:DUE traded down €1.02 ($1.16) on Wednesday, hitting €41.44 ($47.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

