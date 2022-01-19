Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of ETR DUE traded down €1.02 ($1.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €41.44 ($47.09). 104,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

