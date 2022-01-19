DXdao (DXD) Tops One Day Volume of $167,575.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $412.70 or 0.00984654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $167,575.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00328757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007800 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.