Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.07457564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00330039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00485184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00260709 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

