Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $81.21 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 8.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $81,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,929.60.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $15.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.74. 9,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,255.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,532.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

